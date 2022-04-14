Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SEYMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.09) to €16.80 ($18.26) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of SEYMF remained flat at $$22.80 during midday trading on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

