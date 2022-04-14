SolFarm (TULIP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $497,729.00

SolFarm (TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One SolFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolFarm has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.71 or 0.07504198 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,781.99 or 1.00053945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041148 BTC.

SolFarm Coin Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

SolFarm Coin Trading

