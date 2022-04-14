SOS Hydration, Inc. (SOSH) Announces April 22nd IPO

SOS Hydration, Inc. (SOSH) expects to raise $8 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, April 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,400,000 shares at $4.50-$6.50 per share.

The company has a market cap of $38.7 million.

Maxim Group acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

SOS Hydration, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This IPO is a unit offering. IPOScoop has NO Call on unit IPOs. From the prospectus: “We have applied to list our common stock and Warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbols “SOSH” and “SOSHW”.”) SOS Hydration, Inc. was founded by a veteran, a physician and a former professional track athlete, who were driven by their desire for a hydration product that could absorb quickly and had less sugar than the products that were available to them. SOS is an electrolyte replacement drink in the hydration drink category that provides products with less sugar than in traditional sports drinks such as Gatorade. Our products include SOS Hydration liquids and powders, as well as our PAW Patrol kids’ brand. (Incorporated in Nevada) SOS specializes in providing electrolyte-enhanced products to consumers and organizations worldwide. The founders used the base line formula that the World Health Organization (the “WHO”) developed, called an oral rehydration solution, but lowered the sugar, added electrolytes that are balanced for active lifestyles (e.g., chloride is the second most electrolyte lost in perspiration) and then added minerals zinc and magnesium. The product, with its low sugar but high electrolyte concentration, activates the sodium glucose cotransport system, which is the body’s mechanism for transporting water and electrolytes into its cells. SOS began in retail with a six-store test in Kroger. Consumers can purchase our products through e-commerce channels, including the company’s own websites, and at approximately 12,000 brick-and-mortar retail stores, including Walmart, CVS, Kroger (and its subsidiaries), Whole Foods and other retail locations. **Note: For the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, our revenue was $3.72 million, and our net loss was $7.09 million. “.

SOS Hydration, Inc. was founded in 2013 and has 17 employees. The company is located at 4822 Sterling Drive Boulder, CO 80301 and can be reached via phone at (303) 834-9170 or on the web at http://www.soshydration.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Hydration Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS Hydration Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.