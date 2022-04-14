Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SOLN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,592. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

