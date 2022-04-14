Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 1,380.9% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $3,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as NOW, savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.