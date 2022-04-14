SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 214.0 days.

SRMGF stock remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services; structured products; and advisory services.

