SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,809.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,667,000 after purchasing an additional 321,716 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after acquiring an additional 314,757 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,763,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,977,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV opened at $82.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $77.29 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.