SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.23

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 1203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GII. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,539,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.