SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $63,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $482.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,769. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $452.89 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

