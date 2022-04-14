SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,697 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

XRT traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.16. 5,032,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,265. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $104.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

