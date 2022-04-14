Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after buying an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,579,000 after buying an additional 196,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,169,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.70. 1,934,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,837. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

