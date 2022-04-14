Spectrum Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.10. 5,947,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,956. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

