Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 104 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.14. 3,064,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.