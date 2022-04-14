Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.64.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.07 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.02.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

