Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.16

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$67.16 and last traded at C$67.00, with a volume of 30194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SII. TD Securities cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 41.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 2.9000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

