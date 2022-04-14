SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Shares Up 8.5%

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 3,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 64,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72.
SQL Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYX)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQL Technologies (SKYX)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for SQL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.