SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Shares Up 8.5%

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 3,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 64,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72.

Get SQL Technologies alerts:

SQL Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SQL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.