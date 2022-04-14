StaFi Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. StaFi has a market cap of $39.16 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StaFi has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00193285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00040970 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00388868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00050848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

