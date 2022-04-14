STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 647,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $31,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 189.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAG traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.91. 794,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,346. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

