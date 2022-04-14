Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $28.13

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.13, but opened at $30.36. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 156,405 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.16%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.