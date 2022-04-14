STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Tops $0.25

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $9,200.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.95 or 0.07548266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.73 or 1.00091941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041151 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

