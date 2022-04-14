Step Finance Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $468,994.11 and approximately $3.04 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044649 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.32 or 0.07549612 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,931.36 or 1.00011337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041330 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.