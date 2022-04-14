stETH (Lido) Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

