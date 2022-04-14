StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of ARKR opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants comprises about 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned about 3.66% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

