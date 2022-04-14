StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of ARKR opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
