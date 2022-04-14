StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $213.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.06. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $44.47.
About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)
