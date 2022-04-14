StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $213.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.06. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

