StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TESS stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $102.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.13 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

