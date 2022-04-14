StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

