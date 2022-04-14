StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.