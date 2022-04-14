StockNews.com Lowers First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Sell

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 393,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,600. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

