Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 381,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $26.25.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.
