Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 381,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 120,485 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter.

