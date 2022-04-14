Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 1,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
QLYS traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $147.03. 352,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,341. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $150.10. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.
About Qualys (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.