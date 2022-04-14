Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 1,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QLYS traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $147.03. 352,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,341. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $150.10. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

