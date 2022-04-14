Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.79 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,932 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Mohawk Industries worth $41,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

