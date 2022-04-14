Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $44.27 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,045 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of AES worth $44,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

AES opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

