Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of GoDaddy worth $39,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $86.47 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

