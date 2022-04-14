Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Terreno Realty worth $42,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Terreno Realty by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNO. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.