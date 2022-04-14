Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 302,502 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,502 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Dynatrace worth $46,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.60, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

