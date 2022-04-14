Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,710 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Equitable worth $42,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after buying an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,108,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,130,000 after buying an additional 1,294,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,845.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after buying an additional 1,128,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

