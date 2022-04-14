Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 30,314 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Evergy worth $48,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,206,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,468,000. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,329,000 after purchasing an additional 288,937 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,796,000 after purchasing an additional 286,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Evergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $70.60 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

