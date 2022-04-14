Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $56.63 million and $794,723.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.06 or 0.07553743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00092819 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,357,120 coins and its circulating supply is 351,143,949 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

