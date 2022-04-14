Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Given “Buy” Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Surface Oncology from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.
SURF opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after buying an additional 707,773 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 248,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Surface Oncology (Get Rating)
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.