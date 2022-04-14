Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Given “Buy” Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Surface Oncology from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

SURF opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.57.

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,920.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after buying an additional 707,773 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 248,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surface Oncology (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.