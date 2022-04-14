Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,441,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 833,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,522,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 605,518 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 75,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

