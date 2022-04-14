Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,825,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sycamore Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 6,304,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,875. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

About Sycamore Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.