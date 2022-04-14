Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $394.55

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 394.55 ($5.14) and traded as low as GBX 282.40 ($3.68). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 286.20 ($3.73), with a volume of 717,133 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.77) to GBX 575 ($7.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.56) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.21) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.99) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 548.13 ($7.14).

The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 299.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 392.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 21.30 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian acquired 223,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £614,625 ($800,918.69). Also, insider Steve Bennett purchased 6,314 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £19,510.26 ($25,423.85).

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

