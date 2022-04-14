System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Price Down 10.2%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) shares were down 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 56,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,271,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

