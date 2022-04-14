T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.54.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.96. 1,020,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,894. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

