T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $110.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $116.50 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.70.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

