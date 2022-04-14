TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Director Toby Robert Pierce Acquires 200,000 Shares

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Rating) Director Toby Robert Pierce purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,210.
The company has a current ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13. TAG Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.42.
TAG Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for TAG Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.