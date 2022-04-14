TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Director Toby Robert Pierce Acquires 200,000 Shares

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Rating) Director Toby Robert Pierce purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,210.

The company has a current ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13. TAG Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.42.

TAG Oil Company Profile

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

