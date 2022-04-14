Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lowered to “Hold” at Erste Group

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.26.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.50. 15,776,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,980,730. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $96.91 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average is $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

