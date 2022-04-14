Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Down 2.1%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 1,783,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,067,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKAT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Takung Art by 746.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Takung Art during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

