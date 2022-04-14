Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Update

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TALN remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Talon International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
About Talon International (Get Rating)
