Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s previous close.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

TVE stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.15. 1,592,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$6.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Robert Spitzer purchased 32,685 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,206,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

